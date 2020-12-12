Bigg Boss and fights are synonyms, every day, every week a new drama unfolds inside the house. In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode two more powerful couples Abhinav Shukla- Rubina Dilaik, and Kavita Kaushik- husband Ronnit Biswas will wash their dirty linen on the show. The promo of which is breaking the internet.

Here's everything you need to about tonight's drama!

In the previous night's episode, mastermind Vikas Gupta dropped some truth bombs on Abhinav Shukla regarding Ronnit Biswas' recent tweets on social media.

Vikas informed Abhinav about the allegations against him: "After Kavita (Kaushik) left from here, bahar yeh nikla tha ki tum bohot zyada sharab peete ho aur tum unko bohot zyada gande-gande messages bhej rahe the (it was claimed that you drink a lot and sent her a number of obscene messages)."

A shocked Abhinav shared this information with Rubina, saying that not only Kavita but her husband Ronnit Biswas also made these claims. "Woh kitna gir sakte hai, yaar (How low can they stoop)," he remarked. Rubina vowed to 'not leave them' and set things straight as soon as she exited the Bigg Boss house.

Abhinav and Rubina Vs Kavita-Ronnit: Battle of Bigg Boss 14

The Weekend Ka Vaar ousted contestant Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswa will challenge Abhinav about his behaviour towards Kavita in the past. Rubina accuses Kavita of talking about Abhinav after leaving the Bigg Boss house. Kavita accuses Abhinav of drunk-texting her while Abhinav denies the entire episode. Kavita refuses to step back and asks Abhinav to tell out loud just why they ended their friendship.

Ronnit claims that Kavita had told him about Abhinav and Rubina's past and why they broke up with each other. Kavita adds that Abhinav sent her several 'violent' messages and she even threatened to complain about him to the police if he didn't stop. Abhinav replies to her:

I would love to see those messages, we will deal with it in a legal fashion.

Salman Khan loses his cool, removes his jacket and slams both the couples saying: 'Ganda hai ye'

Host Salman Khan seems to have had enough of this banter! Looking at the two couples fighting with each other, Salman removes his blazer and asked all of them to stop for a second. Salman Khan angrily says, "Ye khilwad bana ke rakha hai, ganda hai ye" (This is a mockery, this is dirty)."

Amidst all this Rubina breaks down and seems inconsolable after the entire argument.

Meanwhile, Twitteria is trolling Kavita for her behaviour as they trend #ShamelessKavita

For the unversed, Ronnit had tweeted earlier this month about Abhinav, "Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we're talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once."

Screenshot of deleted tweet by Ronnit