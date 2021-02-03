Rakhi Sawant has been one of the most entertaining contestants this season. From her Julie avatar to her love for Abhinav Shukla, everything makes up for a good watch. Salman Khan and the guests too have often praised Rakhi for her entertainment quotient. But, there have been times when the lady who makes us all laugh, bursts into tears. And the upcoming episode will witness another one of her breaking down moments.

In the latest promo, we get to see an emotional side of Rakhi Sawant as she breaks down in front of the housemates. She would be seen telling everyone that her husband (Ritesh) was already married and she had no idea about it. She will be seen saying that her husband has a child too and she only came to know of it later. With this, Rakhi would cry her heart out and even make the housemates emotional.

Rakhi's revelations on Bigg Boss

In one of the previous episodes, Rakhi had said that she tied-the-knot in a hurry as someone would have kidnapped her otherwise. Refusing to take the name of the person, she had revealed that she got married to save herself from being kidnapped. She was also seen telling Arshi Khan that her husband would never accept her in front of the world and her child would never get the name of a father. Rakhi had also expressed her desire for Abhinav Shukla to donate his sperm and have babies with her scientifically.

Even though it has been almost two years since Rakhi Sawant got married no one has seen her husband till date. Rakhi has come up with various versions and stories of who her husband is and where he lives but no one has spotted her with Ritesh ever. While many call it her PR gimmick, Rakhi says she has to keep it a secret to safeguard her marriage.