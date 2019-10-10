BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar has written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar demanding the reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan must be taken off air.

According to the MLA, the show aired intimate scenes which involved couples of different communities to share a bed which is against the cultural ethos of the country and not suitable for family viewing.

The BJP lawmaker also demanded a censoring mechanism for content being aired on television in order to prevent such incidents in future.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on one hand, is trying to make India regain its lost glory and, on the other, such shows were demeaning the country's culture," he wrote.

He said that children and minors are watching television and have fair access to such shows which have adult content. Moreover the shows are available on the internet too.

Recently, Hashtag JehadFelataBiggBoss started trending on Twitter and neither the show nor Salman Khan has been spared. A Muslim contestant and male model from Kashmir is made to share bed with a Brahmin television actress who hails from Kashmir. Netizens were irked with this decision and called it Bigg Boss' move on attacking Hindu culture. People have given it a communal twist and called it a boost to jehad.

Recently, Brahmin Mahasabha has also sought a ban on the reality show and submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Ghaziabad district magistrate.

Amit Jani, president of the Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena, meanwhile, has announced that he would not eat any food grain until the 'Bigg Boss' show was stopped.

"I will survive on fruits and vegetable until the government takes steps to ban the show which is promoting vulgarity and misleading the youth. Showing young couples sharing bed on national television is not acceptable and I am shocked that the RSS which claims to be our moral police, has not even taken note of this," he said.

This is the 13th season of the reality show which is hugely popular and has made celebrities of commoners as well.

