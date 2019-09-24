Controversies seldom leave Salman Khan and the same happened when Bhai was at the launch of Bigg Boss 13 in Mumbai. A photographer ticked Salman the wrong way, post which, Salman Khan lost his cool and asked him to 'ban him'.

In a video, that has now gone viral, Salman Khan can be seen telling a photographer, "If you have a problem with me, ban me." MCs intervene and try to push Salman Khan back towards the stage and also apologise to both Salman Khan and the photographer. Throughout this, Salman kept staring at the photographer in anger.

It all started when a photographer came in the way of Salman Khan while he was going towards the stage. Not only was he blocking Salman's way, but also started clicking pictures instantly. "Sorry for that, but if we continue like this then how will the show continue? I promise you that everyone will get an opportunity to click pictures," MCs said at the event.

A Spotboye report said that Salman Khan was angry at the photographer and also called him out for always being disruptive. He also urged other media persons to do something about it.

Ameesha Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Khan and Puja Banerjee joined the actor at the launch. Salman was also seen jokingly asking Arjun Bijlani if he is related to Sangeeta Bijlani. Ameesha Patel also revealed that people would get to see a lot of her in the house.

Talking about why the location has been shifted from Lonavala to Film city, Salman said, "While Lonavala and Khandala received a lot of tourism and employment because of Bigg Boss, it was a challenge to handle the huge team. At Filmcity, getting resources will become easier and there is cost-cutting too. It is also easy for the stars to travel when they come for promotion. But the road has heavy traffic in the evening so it will get difficult."