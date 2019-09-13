This year, Bigg Boss 13 will be bigger and better than the previous seasons. While millions of fans await for the controversial show to go on air, the promos released by the Colors TV channel featuring Salman Khan has only doubled the excitement among viewers.

While the list of contestants continues to make news, the latest buzz is that television actress Aarti Singh has agreed to get locked inside the house. In fact, the actress, who has been part of popular shows like Udaan, Sasural Simar Ka and Uttaran, has started packing her bags, SpotboyE reported.

Aarti is the younger sister of ace comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, and niece of Bollywood star Govinda.

Recently, it was reported that actress Dalljiet Kaur will be part of the show as well. The actress had a bitter divorce with actor Shaleen Bhanot and rumour has it that the actor too may participate on Salman's show. If the news turns out to be true, viewers can expect a lot of drama, mud-slinging from the ex-couple.

A few weeks ago, International Business Times, India, had exclusively revealed seven names - Mugdha Godse, Mahika Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Shukla, Chunky Pandey, Aditya Narayan - who have been finalised to enter the madhouse. Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia, Dayanand Shetty and Rashmi Desai are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 13 as well.

Earlier, it was said that celebs like Devoleena, Rajpal, Mahika and a few others had backed out of the show due to pay issue. They were apparently not happy with the amount being offered. But, it seems the issue was sorted out and both the parties - makers and contestants - agreed to a deal.

Further, IBT India has also revealed that the makers have come up with an interesting format. Bigg Boss 13 contestants will be divided into two groups – one will be called ghosts and the other players. The new format will have contestants engaging in an interesting game, which will determine the first elimination.