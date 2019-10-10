It has barely been two weeks but the equations within the Bigg Boss 13 house has gone through a rollercoaster ride already. While new bonds are forming between Shefali Bagga and Sidharth Dey, old friendships like that of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai has taken a major dip.

In last night's episode, Sidharth Shukla got into a verbal argument with Devoleena over the number of rotis made in the house. While Sidharth demanded that both chapatti and rice should be made as its basic necessity, Devoleena expressed her fear of the ration getting over. Sidharth Shukla lost his cool completely when Rashami came out in support of Devoleena. Not only did he bring up the topic of her 'aukaat' but also hinted at her troubled past.

While Rashami Desai gave it back to him in the most dignified manner, Sidharth's outburst didn't go down well with Twitterati. From calling him 'disrespectful', 'mean' to 'thankless', netizens said that Sidharth was not they thought him to be. On the other hand, netizens heaped praises on Rashami, who they said, fought like a tigress.

After fighting like crazy over a very useless issue for like 10 minutes,#SidharthShukla said "#RashmiDesai tum sirf lad sakti ho aur kuchh nahi!".



Rashmi was Minding her own business.

Shukla had went to her & Devoleena.



What a downfall ?‍♀️#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️ (@RealKrutika) October 8, 2019

I am so proud of #KoenaMitra

This woman always stands up for the RIGHT! This time again she supported #RashmiDesai#RashmiDesai ensured she showed everyone #SidharthShukla 's real face! He is thankless man and needs to learn how to speak to women! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — Lopa (@LopaWalawalkar) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestant, Dolly Bindra has come out in support of Arti Singh. She tweeted, "She got potential @ArtiSingh005 strong personality @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @BiggBoss others are dependent on thier judgements play individual gurl the way u doing good."