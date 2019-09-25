As Bigg Boss 13 is all set to be aired from September 29, an interesting scoop about one of the rumoured contestants, Mahika Sharma has come up. Apparently, the actress is all geared up to sizzle in bikinis on the show.

Mahika, who apparently has a close association with British porn star, Danny D, has begun her preparations for Bigg Boss 13 in a rather unusual manner. A source close to the show told International Business Times India that Danny will come down to India to cheer for his rumoured girlfriend before she gets locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

The source further said that Danny has gifted a set of expensive bikinis to Mahika, who is all excited to flaunt her oomph factor on Bigg Boss 13.

"Mahika is ready with beautiful outfits designed by international designers. Danny D is one of the richest personalities and he has gifted her a set of special bombshell bikinis worth Rs. 50 lakh to sizzle inside the house," the little birdie told us.

Although the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have not yet revealed the confirmed list of contestants, Mahika is rumoured to be a part of the show along with other celebs like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mughda Godse, Chunky Panday, Siddharth Shukla among others.

It was earlier said that Devoleena, Mahika and a few others had decided to not be a part of the show due to remuneration differences, but apparently, the makers eventually managed to seal a deal with them.

Meanwhile, host Salman Khan recently officially launched the show at an event, where he also made some interesting revelations. He said that finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be over by the end of fourth week only, but the show will continue to run for two more months like previous seasons. Looks like the makers and the channel have thought about an interesting format for the show this time.