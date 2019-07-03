Bigg Boss 13 has already started trending months before its start date and International Business Times India have already laid its hands on the list of celebrities who are most likely to be part of the show this season. But it looks like Salman Khan won't let his protege Daisy Shah to participate in the controversial reality show.

Daisy Shah's name had cropped up several times in the past to be a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss show. It was being said that participating in Bigg Boss would help Daisy revive her Bollywood career as she can make good use of all the attention in the Bigg Boss house.

But when Daisy was recently asked by the media if she would ever participate in Bigg Boss show, she replied, "Never." When she was asked if she would change her mind if Salman would offer her a place in the show, Daisy replied, "He (Salman) won't let me participate. Even if I get the offer, Salman would make sure that I'm not going inside the Bigg Boss house."

As many as 23 people, including some well-known celebs, have been shortlisted for Bigg Boss 13. Out of these 23, the final 13 contestants will be signed after July 30.

Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 house is being built in Goregaon's Film City by ditching the usual Lonavla set where most of the seasons have been shot. While there's a lot of speculations around Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere date, it is being said that the show will start airing on television by September 29 replacing Madhuri Dixit's dance reality show Dance Deewane 2.

It is being speculated that owing to their crackling chemistry, Katrina Kaif might co-host Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan.

Celebrities like Zareen Khan, Warina Hussain, Chunky Pandey, Ankita Lokhande, Sonal Chauhan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have reportedly been shortlisted to enter the show. Commoners won't be a part of Bigg Boss 13, the decision taken by the makers of the show after the debacle of the previous season.