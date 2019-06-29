If there was any jodi in Bigg Boss 12 house which managed to steal the limelight, there could be no other jodi than that of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu who had entered into the show as a couple. The duo played along with their romantic relationship status in the Bigg Boss house until Jalota got evicted and told the media that they shared a guru-shishya (teacher-student) relationship. Post eviction, Jasleen too had said that their affair was a prank gone horribly wrong.

And now that there's immense buzz on who will be the contestants on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13, Anup Jalota said that this time around, he would ditch Jasleen and wants to enter into the show with Katrina Kaif.

When Jalota was asked with who he would like to participate on the show as a jodi this year, the 65-year-old replied to Hindi Rush, "I would go with Katrina Kaif."

It is being speculated that owing to their crackling chemistry, Katrina might co-host Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan. However, Jalota laughed off the rumours and said that he wishes it happens but who knows he might co-host with Salman this time around.

At a time when a lot of speculations are being made regarding the names of Bigg Boss 13 contestants, International Business Times India have dug out the list of celebrities who are most likely to be part of the show this season. As many as 23 people, including some well-known celebs, have been shortlisted for the controversial show. Out of these 23, the final 13 contestants will be signed after July 30.