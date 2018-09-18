Bigg Boss 12 has just begun, and already the house is getting heated up with arguments and fights. In the midst of all these, a funny unseen video shows some of the female contestants dealing with the challenge of drying their washed inner-wear out in the open without being embarrassed.

The unseen video on Voot shows Neha Pendse, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Jasleen Matharu having a funny discussion on how they would put their inner-wear for drying in full display. The ladies are uncomfortable with the thought that all the men in the house would get to see their inner-wear.

While the discussion among the three ladies is funny in nature, the concern appears to be a serious one for them.

The video then shows Neha coming out in the open and asking Kriti Verma and Srishty Rode if they have any good solution to this. While Kriti first suggests that they could cover those with towels, the duo feels that it won't work.

Srishty then shows her carefree attitude and says it is not a big deal and the system of drying inner-wear (both men and women) has been the same even in previous seasons.

However, Neha still was not comfortable with the idea of drying those in full display, and hence somehow covered her washed inner-wear with a towel. The struggle indeed seems to be real.

You can watch the video here.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 12 is expected to witness some nasty fights soon. In the last episode, a heated argument had taken place between sisters Somi Khan and Saba Khan on one side, and Dipika on the other. Also, Sreesanth had threatened to quit the show after he had a fight with Somi.