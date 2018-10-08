Last night's eviction brought in a series of confusion, suspense and chaos within the Bigg Boss house. While Salman Khan first declared Srishty as the contestant who received the minimum votes, when the diva got up to leave the house he made her sit down. He then went on to hint that its Sreesanth who has been evicted. And finally, once he had played all these pranks, then announced Anup Jalota and Jasleen as the jodi which has received minimum votes. Salman even added that despite being so popular outside the house and being a peace-loving jodi the duo received minimum votes which left him surprised.

When Salman announced that Bigg Boss has decided to give Anup and Jasleen a chance, and one of them would stay in the house and only one would be evicted, audience and housemates, all were left in a state of shock. But, it was Jasleen's gesture post the announcement which grabbed eyeballs. While Dipika Kakkar had tears in her eyes and Karanvir howled like a baby, Jasleen remained calm and composed. And what's more shocking was the fact that not even once did Jasleen try to persuade Jalota to stay in the house when he made his decision to leave.

Salman told the audience that even though they are deliberating, their decision was clear to him from the beginning. He also told Jasleen and Anup that even the audience knew this would be their final decision.

What's even more shocking was the fact that Jasleen looked a bit eager to drop him till the gate, where Jalota intervened and asked her to first let him meet all the housemates. Even then Jasleen could be heard saying, "Chaliye.. aaiye.." again and again, escorting him towards the exit gate.

Once Jalota left the house, many were left shattered. But Jasleen was soon seen cracking jokes with Shivashish and few others.