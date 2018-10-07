Live

With some unexpected and unobvious names in for the elimination tonight in Bigg Boss 12, the stakes are going to be pretty high for the contestants. In these three weeks, we have seen the housemates go through a roller-coaster ride of emotions, tasks, strategies, blame-games, friendships and betrayal. And anyone leaving at this point of time, would leave behind a void in the house.

After yesterday's power packed episode featuring Govinda, it's time for the country's favourite, Bharti Dubey, to enter the house and to take us through some laughter rides. Bharti conducts a Bigg Boss House' Got Talent. While Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota showcases some of his beautiful renditions, another singer of the house, Deepak wasn't left behind. Deepak too, sang few catchy songs and entertained the housemates.

In the face-off between the ladies in the house, Nehha Pendse stunned everyone with her sensuous dance moves and Jasleen with her seductive moves with Anup Jalota.

Let's see what more fun and bonanza will we get to see in tonight's episode.

Live Updates