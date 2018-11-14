After a week where no one was evicted, seven contestants have been nominated for eliminations this weekend. Dipika, Srishty, Sreesanth, Rohit, Shivashish, Deepak, Jasleen are the ones nominated.

This week's nomination task had a unique twist to the otherwise predictable nomination plot. A 'Jai and Viru' style bike was parked in the garden area. Once Bigg Boss announced the name, two housemates had to sit on the bike and discuss who among the two would be safe or get nominated for the eviction in the next 15 minutes. If any team failed to reach a decision, both the housemates were nominated for eviction.

Somi and Deepak were the first jodi to be called. Without much discussion, Deepak asked her to wear the helmet and stay safe from the nomination. Though Somi did ask Deepak to give her a reason as to why should she nominate him but it seemed more of a formality. Without much discussion, Somi was saved and Deepak was nominated.

Surbhi and Sreesanth were called in next. At first, both refused to nominate themselves. But, later, Sreesanth gave the helmet to Surbhi and saved her, asking her to support him the next time. Megha tried to convince Dipika and she agreed to give the helmet to Megha.

Dipika reasoned that Megha had saved her once and hence it is a payback time for her. Srishty and Jasleen were called in next and both refused to give up. Both of them got nominated. Rohit and Shivashish are called in next and since both refused to budge in, they were booth nominated.

Dipika Kakkar, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Rohit Suchanti, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur, Jasleen Matharu are the ones nominated for elimination this weekend. Since all the names have proved themselves to be strong members, it would be interesting to see who faces the axe.