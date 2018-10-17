Things have changed a lot between romantic couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu ever since the 65-year-old bhajan samrat made a grand re-entry inside the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Jalota was sent to Bigg Boss 12 outhouse along with Sreesanth where the two were given an opportunity to listen to each and every word of other inmates uttering inside the house in their absence.

As soon as Jalota re-entered in the house, he questioned Jasleen for her growing closeness with Saurabh Patel. He reprimanded the 28-year-old for getting a neck massage from Saurabh in his absence. The bhajan maestro argued that she never ever asked him to do such things before.

Jasleen and Saurabh tried to convince Jalota that nothing was brewing between the two and their relationship is more like a brother and a sister. But Jalota was in no mood to buy their justification.

Pointing out to the massage incident, Jalota asked Karanvir Bohra if Saurabh was taking due advantage of his absence, the actor replied with a yes. Saurabh gets emotional due to the allegations made against him by Jalota while his partner Shivashish Mishra tries to console him.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth came back inside with a mission to turn everyone against Dipika Kakar. He told Karanvir to be careful as he thinks Dipika is playing mind games to stay in the show and asked him not to trust her with anything.

Now that Bigg Boss has broken the concept of jodis inside the house, it remains to be seen whether inmates will turn against their friends to survive in the game in the upcoming days.