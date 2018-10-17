Over the years, we have seen Bigg Boss adopting a strategy, the particular laid-out pattern on the basis of which contestants get eliminated from the show. Even when it comes to guessing the finalists, the show has always been a no-brainer. Let's take a look at why we feel Dipika Kakkar would go to the finale but would never be able to win the show.

Playing with heart: For those of you, who have watched the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, you'd know for sure that at the end, only those contestants reach the finale, who played with their hearts and not with their mind. Shilpa Shinde, Gauhar Khan, Prince Narula and Manveer Gurjar are a classic example of it. And from whatever aspect of Dipika's personality we have seen in the last few days, it's very obvious that she is using only her mind and never her heart into the game.

Audience decides: There has hardly been a time when someone whom the audience didn't want to win has ended up winning. Be it Urvashi Dholakia or Juhi Parmar, these divas not only had a strong and loyal list of followers but were immensely loved by the audience. And as luck would have it, Dipika doesn't seem to have found a great many supporters on social media. Infact, the trolling of the actress got so vicious recently that her husband, Shoaib had to intervene to support Dipika on social media.

The vulnerable side: Audience only empathises with those who show us that they can be as naïve and vulnerable as we are. However, Dipika hasn't allowed any of her deeper emotions to seep out. We, as an audience have only seen her as a clever mind, and not as a gullible individual. It was this factor that had made Gautam Gulati everyone's favourite eventually leading him to win the show.

Karanvir vs Dipika: There's no denying the fact that the two potential candidates to reach the finale are Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakkar. However, both Karanvir and Sreesanth have a larger fanbase, a larger screen presence and a humongous following. Even though Dipika has been a well-known name in the industry, unfortunately, many fans have lost their love for the actress after seeing her true self.