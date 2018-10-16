One of the strongest players within the Bigg Boss house this season is Dipika Kakkar. Fans, celebrity guests, Salman Khan and even the housemates agree to it. And there's no denying the fact that the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress has that passion and desire to go till the end.

Dipika, who is married to TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, can more often than not be seen talking about their love life and how good a person he is. Even outside the house, Shoaib keeps shutting up trolls who try to target Dipika for her dual personality within the house.

Who among these 6 contestants should be saved from elimination?

Dipika's love for Shoaib appears to be as genuine and pure as it can be. However, you would be surprised to know that Shoaib is not her first husband. Dipika, who was working as an air hostess before becoming an actress, had tied the knot with a pilot named – Raunak Samson.

Dipika became an actress and started working on TV shows from 2011 and reportedly, fell in love with her now husband, on the sets of the show. Many reports claimed that it was Dipika's closeness with her co-star Shoaib that acted as a catalyst behind her first marriage falling apart. A source from Aaj Tak revealed that Raunak had confided that it was Dipika's affair which made them head for splitsville.

Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in a grand ceremony on February, 26 this year. They also hosted a gala reception for industry friends in Mumbai. Dipika had converted to Islam to marry Shoaib and is now Faiza.

Dipika had revealed that she is a very homely person and that's what connected her to Shoaib. Not only do they both hail from small towns but they also have similar likes, dislikes, aims and aspirations. She also said that even though they are a part of the glamour world, they don't like partying or going out often and prefer spending quality time at home.

Well, now that Dipika has finally found her soulmate, we wish her the best in life and a happy married life!