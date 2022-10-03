There might be some good news for the fans and followers of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. It was in January this year that the couple had announced their decision to part ways. The news had sent shockwaves across the nation. The fact that the couple had been married for almost two decades before calling it quits, shocked everyone even further.

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa's divorce statement

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa both had released identical official statement on the matter. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," Dhanush had written.

"Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love," he further said.

Divorce put on hold?

Ever since the announcement, the two often came under one roof. And while they didn't interact much, there certainly wasn't any bad blood between the two. However, as per the latest reports doing the rounds, the couple might have decided to put their divorce decision on hold. A Tollywood.net report states that both the families held a meeting at Rajinikanth's home where it was decided that the couple will try to make things work.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married when he was just 21. The two tied the knot in 2004. Aishwaryaa is two years older than him. While an official confirmation on the same is awaited, the news is surely going to bright up the lives of their fans across the world.