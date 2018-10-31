Leading e-commerce firm Flipkart, earlier in the month announced to host Big Diwali Sale between November 1 and November 5 and now, the company has given a glimpse of what it will be offering later this week.

Like the Big Billions Days, Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned to make the Big Diwali Sale eclipse arch-rival Amazon's Great Indian Festival this weekend. The former has promised to offer up to 75 percent discounts on smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, geysers, close to 70 percent on laptops, flat cash discounts on popular mobile brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and Honor among others.

Here's what Flipkart promises to offer in the upcoming Big Diwali Sale:

Home appliances:

Vu Iconium 124cm (49) 4K Smart TV with MRP of Rs 51,000 will be available at Rs. 34,999, along with No cost EMI starting Rs 5,833/month

Midea 7 kg Front Load Washing Machine with MRP of Rs.18,180 will be available at Rs. 13,999

Whirlpool 265 L Frost Free 2 Star with MRP of Rs 24,010 will be available at Rs. 20,240, along with No cost EMI ₹2,249/month

Up to 50% off on water geysers from Bajaj, Hindware, Racold & more

Electronic Devices & Accessories

Gaming laptops starting Rs. 51990 from top brands like Predator, MSI, Asus & more

40-70% off on premium audio range from JBL, Sennheiser, Audio Technica & other top brands

Up to Rs. 15,000 off on cameras from Canon, Nikon & more

Up to 80% Off on grooming and healthcare appliances from Philips, Panasonic, Dr.Morepen, Omron and more (From Rs 275)

Top smartphone offers to range from Rs 2,999 to Rs 30,000 and above.

Xiaomi and Realme, the top 2 best selling mobile brands during Big Billion Days will be sold with same discount prices this time too-- Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs.12,999), Redmi 6 64GB (Rs.9,499), Realme 2 (Rs.8,990), Realme 2 Pro (Rs.13,990) and Realme C1 (Rs.6,999)

Honor 9N (3GB|32GB) featuring notch, Octa-Core Processor and 16MP selfie camera will be made available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Honor 7S will be available at just Rs. 5999 from an MRP of Rs. 8,999

Samsung Galaxy On6 (4GB|64GB) with MRP of Rs, 15,499 will be available at Rs. 9,990* (*Inc Extra Rs.2,000 off on exchange) with 70% assured buyback making this the perfect phone under 10,000.

Top offers on Beauty, Toys, Sport & Fitness, Gourmet Gifting Packs & more

Dry Fruits & Nuts packs starting Rs. 129

Playing cards under Rs. 199

Up to 65% off on Fragrances & Perfumes

30-80% Off on Badminton Gear from Yonex, Li-Ning & More

Miss & Chief Toys and Baby Care Products starting from Rs 99

50-80% off on 1000+ Fashion brands and 20 lakh+ styles

Up to 35% off on Gold & Diamond Jewellery from Malabar, TBZ & more

Kurtas & kurtis from W, Global Desi, Aurelia & more, under Rs. 699

Min 50% Off on sports & casual shoes from Adidas, Puma, Reebok & more

Min 40% Off on jeans from Flying Machine, Lee & more.

40-80% Off on 1000+ brands, 30L+ designs from Furniture, Kitchen & Dining, Furnishings, Decor, tools and more:

Bedroom furniture in just Rs 1699 / Month Image - Side table, Bed, Mattress, wardrobe

Living Room Furniture Rs 1440/month - Sofas, Coffee Tables & more

Cookware Sets starting Rs. 799 from Flipkart SmartBuy, Billion, Prestige and more

Festive lighting: Decorative diyas, rice lights, tealight Candles & more starting Rs. 99, available in singles and sets

