The controversy involving Big Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma and Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2020 has been making the rounds for a while now. Sharma has landed in the hot soup for forging the DPIFF award for being the 'Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13.' The officials have accused her of forging the certificate and denied awarding any such certificate to her.

Amidst all the drama, Mahira Sharma opened up and rebuffed the allegations stating that she got her award off-stage and was approached by Premal Mehta from the Purple Fox Media, who claimed to be associated with the award show. To this, DPIFF team has yet responded by posting an official statement rubbishing the claims made by Mahira Sharma.

The post against Big Boss 13 contestant read, "Ms Mahira, We hereby present the required facts on the matter. We further await your apology as we don't want to drag this further and close it on a good note!'"

Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival officials clarify

Last week, Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival officials had taken to Instagram to state that Mahira Sharma's award was forged and "clearly violated the DPIFF's IP based assets."

The official statement read, "This immoral and distasteful attempt by Mahira Sharma to gain publicity and personal benefits by counterfeiting a very reputed award and showcasing her name on to a falsified category has created irreversible damage to the brand's image and reputation. Also, to further the damage, multiple media houses and blogs have published this as news on their websites and blogs without verifying the source and its authenticity. These blogs are showcasing the person-in-concern holding the certificate with her name over the falsified category and are congratulating her for winning this title."

As per the reports, DPIFF's the team have also rolled out an Intimation letter of such act to Mahira Sharma demanding to take down all the misleading PR activities done by her to share a write public apology to the brand within the next 48 hours. They also posted the picture shared by the Big Boss 13 contestant claiming that it's fake.