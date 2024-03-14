Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to get married on March 16. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple is going on in full swing in Manesar. The couple has kept a close guard over ensuring that none of their wedding functions pictures get leaked. Kriti and Pulkit had been dating for over five years now and recently made the announcement of taking the next step in their relationship.

Reactions

A paparazzo shared a video of Pulkit's Delhi home decked up for the festivities. And social media has a lot to say. " No hate but he is a well-known actor but still a house like a middle class family?" asked a user. "Is this Lajpat nagar?" another user asked. "Got to know today that even celebs have the same house as us," a social media user commented. "The post is spreading everywhere as if Ambani is getting married again," another social media user wrote.

"Big house but no garage," a comment read. "It looks like every other delhi house," another comment read. There were few who brought out the topic of Pulkit's first marriage. "Don't divorce again," read a comment. "what about his first wife," one more comment read. For those who unaware, Pulkit was earlier married to Shweta Rohira, Salman Khan's rakhi sister.

Kriti on relationship with Pulkit

Kriti had once said that she doesn't try to hide her relationship with Pulkit but likes to keep it private as it is sacred to her. "I am an extremely private person. But I am also someone who does not shy away from accepting what her reality is. When Pulkit and I started dating each other, I was very open about it. As open as I can be, I've already shared it with everyone. Anything beyond that is a very sacred part of the relationship for me, these are the things which are private and meant only for me and my family," she had said in an interview.

"Unfortunately, or fortunately, I don't allow anyone to enter that space. While I understand there is curiosity, the honest truth of the matter is that for me, it is a sacred part of my relationship and it is a private matter and I share it as much as I am comfortable with," she added.