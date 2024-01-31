Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda seem to have officiated their relationship. The couple reportedly had a close-knit roka ceremony. Only immediate family members were present for the intimate celebration. Pictures of the duo dressed in traditional attire, flaunting their engagement ring sparked roka speculations.

Pulkit - Kriti's roka pics

Pulkit and Kriti are yet to announce their engagement officially yet. However, they did share pictures leaving little to the imagination. In the pictures doing the rounds, Pulkit has wrapped Kriti in his arms and their engagement rings are too cute to be ignored. Pulkit and Kriti have been together for over five years now.

The duo keep attending events and shows together and their relationship was one of the most open secrets of the industry. The two also share the cutest and most romantic birthday wishes for one another. On Pulkit's birthday in December last year, Kriti called herself a 'lucky' girl for being with him.

Social media PDA

"The boy with the biggest heart and the purest soul! Everyday with you is an adventure, never a dull moment loving you has been one of the best things that have ever happened to me, I'm a lucky lucky girl! Thank you for coming into this world and into my life love you, today and everyday! Best. Boy. Ever. @pulkitsamrat you are my hero! Happy birthday baby! (sic)."

Social media has been celebrating this union ever since the pictures were shared. "Finally its happening," wrote a user. "Was waiting for this day the cutest couple," wrote another user. "Another big bollywood wedding this year," a social media user commented. "Perfect made for each other," another social media user wrote.

Pulkit was earlier married to Shweta Rohira. The couple got married in 2014 and parted ways soon after. Shweta blamed Pulkit Samrat's affair and infidelity with a female co-star as the reason behind their ugly divorce.