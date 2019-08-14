Bhumi Pednekar's personal life has always grabbed as much attention as her professional life. The diva, who has taken on the trajectory less obvious, has carved a niche for herself with her acting skills. With back-to-back power-packed performances, Pednekar has left a tough milestone for contemporaries to cross.

However, a little something has piqued our interest in Bhumi which is not related to her movies. A Mumbai Mirror report suggests that there might be something brewing between Jackky Bhagnani and Bhumi Pednekar. How, why and when it started or happened remains unknown, but, the report states that Bhumi leaves in his car almost every day after finishing her workout at the gym. Apparently, Bhumi and Jackky want to keep this fresh and new relationship under wraps.

Earlier, Bhumi was cited as the reason behind Vicky Kaushal's breakup with Harleen Sethi. However, the reports found no base when it was revealed that Vicky is dating actress Malavika Mohanan. On Kapil Sharma's show, Bhumi had confessed to defecating in the open. Talking about it, Bhumi had said that she once went to defecate in the open with other women in the village to live the experience that would help her understand the problem and get into the skin of her character for Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Bhumi had also stressed on the fact that open defecation is a serious issue that needs necessary measures to make the country free from the social issue.

While Bhumi was recently seen in Sonchiriya, she will soon be seen in Saand Ki Aankh and Pati, Patni aur Woh. Saand Ki Aankh is loosely based on the life of Chandro and Prakashi, who took up shooting at the age of 50 and have so far won several medals for their exceptional shooting skills.

Talking about her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Padney had said, "The character I play in Pati Patni Aur Woh is close to what I am in real life. She is extremely confident and she is got this sensual energy about her which stays back with you. She has an impact on people."

Jackky Bhagnani, on the other hand, was last seen in MITRON in 2018.