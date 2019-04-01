Bhumi Pednekar has managed to garner appreciation for her off-beat and powerful roles in movies such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan amongst others. The talented actress, who has time and again spoken openly about social issues on different platforms, conversed with Vidya Balan about bullying on BIG FM's show 'Dhun Badal ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan'.

When asked about her thoughts on bullying and whether she was ever bullied, Bhumi quickly responded, "I have most definitely faced it when I was growing up. Bullying was a large part of our educational system, especially when I was in school as nobody recognized the repercussion that follows the act. In fact, I lost a friend in school because she was thoroughly bullied. That's when it came as a big shock to all of us on what the repercussions of making fun of someone can be. Personally, there were a few girls who used to pick on me. I used to feel bad and discuss things back at home for which my parents always said that your beauty lies in what you feel for yourself. The tremendous support provided by my parents never let these bullies affect me mentally. I really condemn bullying. Parents should educate their kids about bullying so that they don't end up being offenders, which usually happens in most of the cases. Bullying in itself is a vicious cycle which needs to be broken."