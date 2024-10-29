Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are merely four days away from their release and not just critics, fans even trade experts are awaiting the release of the film. The year 2024 hasn't been favourable for Bollywood as most of the films haven't worked well. Only Stree 2 has surpassed Rs 1000 crore at the box office, most of the films have flopped miserably.

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra also didn't fare well at the box office. And now all eyes are on Singham and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is slated to release on November 1, 2024. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again are the most bankable and anticipated franchises and the star cast is an add-on value. Fans are waiting to see a good, massy film in theatres. With these two releases on Diwali week, trade experts and theatre owners are looking for good business at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again clash: Kartik Aaryan film mints Rs 72 lakh with day 1 sales of tickets; Ajay Devgn's cop universe struggles

The advance booking for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has begun on Monday,

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has 1790 shows so far and has sold 28,454 tickets. The total gross amount as of now is around Rs 72 lakh, as per Sacnilk.

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which opened its advance booking on Monday evening on select screens has only 403 shows so far and has sold 2,293 tickets. The gross sales stand at Rs 7.7 lakh.

Highest price of a ticket- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The highest-priced ticket for the film is currently Rs 1500 strictly restricted to the platinum category for premium seats. The normal price range is between Rs 300 and Rs 500. On the other hand, both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and

According to Pinkvilla, the showcasing of both films will be split, with Singham Again taking 56 per cent of the total showcasing and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 standing at 46 per cent.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhuliyaa 3 also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz among others. Budgeted at Rs 150 crore, the film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, features Ajay alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.