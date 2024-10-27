Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his upcoming release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik is bust promoting his film, be it interacting with fans or media or simply mopping the floor, Yes you heard that right.

On Friday evening, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Kartik Aaryan attended the music video launch of Ami Je Tomar 3.0 in Mumbai. After the live performance of Vidya and Madhuri on Ami Je Tomar, Kartik spoke about working with Bollywood divas.

Kartik Aaryan does a spooky slide moonwalk step to dust off the confetti on stage

The stage was lit with lights, perfmance and party poppers after the dance performace and before the trio would come on stage. The lights were dim and Kartik was on stage and was mopping the stage with his feet. He thought no one would notice. But the host saw him and requested the actor to repeat his moves.

A clip has gone viral which shows, Kartik doing his spooky moonwalk step and audience cheering for him delight while simultaneously cleaning the confetti with his shoe.

The video has mixed reactions from netizens. Some said that Kartik is simply doing show-off to garner attention. While some said, he is being kind.

A user said, 'Rooh baba ka jhadu'.

Another user mentioned, "Natak, we did this when we were kids and in school, on daily basis. Ofcourse much better than him."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Triptii Dimri, the film is all set to clash with Singham Again at the box office on November 1.