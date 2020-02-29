Akshay Kumar's major hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan will soon be getting a sequel starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. It is time for this trio to live up to the legacy left by the makers of the film. The second schedule is going on in Jaipur, Rajasthan and social media has been showered with various pictures and videos of the actors from the sets of the film.

In the latest clips which have gone viral on social media, Kartik Aaryan was seen in an e-rickshaw and riding a bike. Kartik was spotted sitting on the driver's seat. We can't help but remember the iconic moment from the film when Dr Aditya Srivashtav chose to take a long auto ride from one state to another. We are unsure if such a sequence would be added in the film, but the buzz has definitely started.

In the video that has gone viral, Kartik doesn't seem to be in his character. It might be that he was only heading to another destination while being seated in the driver's seat. In Priyadarshan's film, Akshay was seen in an iconic costume, when he made his first arrival in the haveli, that was believed to be haunted.

In another video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen sitting at a height with director Anees Bazmee while the crowd gathered below scream their names, hoping to get one glimpse of the newest heartthrob of Bollywood. Later Kartik was seen shooting a for a romantic sequence with Kiara Advani.

Tabu's role in the film has been kept under wraps. She may be recreating the iconic role of Vidya Balan as Manjulika. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot is currently going on in Jaipur and later, will be moved to Lucknow. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and it is expected to release on July 31, 2020.