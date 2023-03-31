Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, released worldwide on Thursday i.e during the Ram Navami weekend, is an out-and-out action entertainer. The film has breathtaking and intriguing high-voltage action sequences that will make your jaws drop. The film is a visual spectacle in 3D and 4Dand fans are loving the nail-biting screenplay. Apart from Ajay Devgn the film also has Tabu in a feisty role.

Bholaa' is the official Bollywood remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 Tamil action thriller Kaithi, starring Karthi.

Soon after the film hit theatres, moviegoers took to social media and shared their experiences of watching the movie. Cinegoers lauded Ajay Devgn's task as the film's lead actor and director. Ajay's wife Kajol has also reviewed the film.

Here is what netizens saying.

A user said, "Dear friends, definitely it's a full paisa vasool movie ever #BholaaInCinemasNow."

The third one wrote, "Full Mass masala action thriller with pure emotion love & storytelling #Bholaa is a blockbuster entertainment at best."

The fourth one mentioned, "Whaaaat a film full entertainer action sequences are best my fav bike chasing. Thanks @ajaydevgn sir for a ️ after exam mood fresher movie #Bholaa."

"GODDAMN. #Bholaa is incredible. A total overhaul of Kanagaraj's Kaithi featuring a slew of jaw-dropping action setpieces that made me lose my mind in more ways than one. MAD MAX: FURY ROAD x 1000. Ajay Devgn even does bullet time with a fucking motorcycle. See this in 3D," mentioned another.

GODDAMN. #Bholaa is incredible. A total overhaul of Kanagaraj's Kaithi featuring a slew of jaw-dropping action setpieces that made me lose my mind in more ways than one. MAD MAX: FURY ROAD x 1000. Ajay Devgn even does bullet time with a fucking motorcycle. See this in 3D.

#Bholaa #Review

It's a mass entertainer with a series of great action scenes which will force you to believe in the supremacy of the DIRECTOR #AjayDevgn ?#Tabu and #DeepakDobriyal nailed there characters with #RaviBasrur 's BGM ? & Post Credit Scene ?

Rating:3.5/5

⭐⭐⭐? pic.twitter.com/TA4OD0qqv7 — Vicky Nain (@vicky_nain18) March 31, 2023

Perfect ? movie for movie lovers Ajay sir give a strong punch to Boxoffice



Mass #BholaaInCinemasNow — ?AAA✨ (@BunnyAkhil_018) March 30, 2023

One of the finest movie I have watched in a long time. Ajay Devgn and Tabu have done a commendable job with their acting and dialogue delivery. A must watch if you are looking for something fresh! #Bholaa #BholaaInCinemasNow

#Bholaa is brilliant movie mass action superb story #Ajaydevgan excellent acting overall best watch theatre experience

⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/lRA1nkJvYl — Aman pandey (@Amanpan53411696) March 30, 2023

Dear Viewer,

We have our very own Hulk aka Singham aka #Bholaa out in theatres from today! @ajaydevgn you have made a seriously rollicking ride!

Loved it! #Bholaa in 3D ?️ #MustWatch #PaisaVasool@ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/jas7a20z9I — Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 30, 2023

Box office records

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa earned 11.20cr on its release day.

The film has garnered great word of mouth from critics and audiences alike. Despite having holiday only in the northern region, the film has pulled in audiences to the theatre from all over India.

It is expected to grow today (non-holiday) and achieve great footfall over the weekend.