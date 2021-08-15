The makers of Telugu's remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum have announced the tile along with the first glimpse from the upcoming mass entertainer. Titled 'Bheemla Nayak', Pawan Kalyan is all set to reprise a cop named Bheemla Nayak in the movie.

Bheemla Nayak first glimpse

The makers of Bheemla Nayak unveiled an action-powered first glimpse, introducing Bheemla Nayak from the movie. Pawan Kalyan, who is sporting a rather mass and informal look is seen in an action sequence in the first glimpse of Bheemla Nayak.

The thumping music scored by SS Thaman, serves as a compliment, as Pawan Kalyan is seen charging on the opponents, tieing his lungi in a way that appeals to the mass. This video has now grabbed everyone's attention, as the expectations have been mounted.

"Here's the First Glimpse of the POWER Storm", Sithara Entertainments wrote on Twitter.

Bheemla Nayak audio and music details:

SS Thaman scores the music for this upcoming mass entertainer Bheemla Nayak. The makers also mentioned unveiling a surprise, regarding Bheemla Nayak's music, which is to be released on 2nd September, on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday.

"Coming to rule your playlists from Sept 2nd", the makers announced.

Other details

Rana Daggubati is to be seen in an important role in Bheemla Nayak. This is the first time Pawan Kalyan has joined hands with Rana for a movie. So, all hoped pinned on this multi-starrer.

Actress Nithya Menen is to play the wife of Pawan Kalyan in Bheemla Nayak. The makers recently announced Nithya Menen's collaboration, posting a picture from the sets of Bheemla Nayak.

Bheemla Nayak is slated for its grand release on 12th January 2022. Sagar K Chandra is the director, while Trivikram Srinivas handles the dialogue-writing and screenplay writing. SS Thaman scores the music for Bheemla Nayak.