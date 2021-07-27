Pawan Kalyan is all set to play Bheemla Nayak in the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. This is the fourth time Pawan Kalyan is to be seen as a powerful cop after Puli, Gabbar Singh, and Sardar Gabbar Singh. As the makers released a working still of the superstar from the sets of the movie, the fans are excited.

As per the reports, on Monday, July 26, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati resumed shooting for the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Being helmed by Sagar Chandra, the film will see Pawan Kalyan essay the role of Bheemla Nayak, a powerful cop.

The makers who announced the release of the special making video took to their social media and wrote, "Power Storm back to shoot Fire. Special making video with a surprise from the sets of Sithara Entertainments' #ProductionNo12 coming out today at 4:05 PM!".

The movie-making video goes viral:

The makers of the PSPKRana movie(tentatively titled) have released an electrifying video from the sets of the movie. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are seen actively participating in the shoot, while the movie writer Trivikram Srinivas, director Sagar Chandra, and other technicians are spotted working on the sets.

Pawan Kalyan's cop attire has grabbed all the attention. With buzzing background music, the making video hints at what is cooking on the sets. The makers revealed that the Vakeel Saab actor is to appear as 'Bheemla Nayak'.

More details on Pawan Kalyan-Rana movie

Bankrolled under Sithara Entertainments, the yet-to-be-titled movie is currently under making. SS Thaman is in charge of the music composition for the movie.

Pawan Kalyan, who was last seen in Vakeel Saab, was infected with the Corona Virus. As the actor-cum-politician has completely recovered from the infection, he is back on the sets with Rana Daggubati.

Glimpse at the movie making