Music director S Thaman of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) called his colleague Devi Sri Prasad of Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) fame daring and said that he is proud of the success of his USA tour.

Devi Sri Prasad, who is currently on the USA tour, took to Twitter to share a video of Illinois governor honouring him. The music director tweeted, "Can never 4get dis AMAZING DAY & Surprise frm 1 of my USA TOURS (Chicago Show) Thanks 2 d love of all d people of INDIA & USA..& d Government & Governor Mr. Pat Quinn of ILLINOIS For this Unforgettable Honour #DSPLIVE #DSPinUSA."

Music director S Thaman was delighted over Devi Sri Prasad's achievement. He surprised everyone by praising the SLN composer on the public platform. He tweeted, "Proud of U darling!! @ThisIsDSP #july26dspday!! Zing zing amazing I will celebrate for sure."

S Thaman created history with his song composition for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. With Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru clashing with it, its music director Devi Sri Prasad had come under a lot of pressure to deliver similar kinds of songs. A lot was spoken about the competition between these young musicians.

It is a rare scene that two people from the same trade admiring each other on public platforms. Moreover, the fans had never expected such a gesture between Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad considering their recent competition. Many people in the Telugu states were surprised when Thaman praised DSP for his success. They kept praising the AVPL music director for his gesture.

Akhil Chaluvadi @ChaluvadiAkhil

Inspiring to hear words like these from a star musician about another star musician.. Be like always you are @MusicThaman. Such a wonderful person you are.

RAVI @ravi1983love

So sweet. not seen one music director appreaciating others in my life time.stay blessed thaman bro

Narayana singaraju @Narry_singaraju

Such a nice words and lov from @MusicThaman to @ThisIsDSP .. keep up the friendship and keep going for long.. love u both