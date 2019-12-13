Producer Dil Raju has roped in S Thaman to compose music for the Telugu remake of Pink and the latter has begun his work. Viewers are wondering whether power star Pawan Kalyan will make his comeback with this film.

It is known that Dil Raju has acquired the Telugu remake rights of Pink, which will be produced under Sri Venkateswara Creations. This will be the 40th movie to be produced under his banner. The producer tweeted a photo and wrote, "#SVC40 is a remake of PINK. Music composing session starts off on a superb note with @MusicThaman giving a terrific tune . Directed by Sriram Venu ."

Pink is a social thriller film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. All are curious to know who will play these roles in its Telugu version. The names of Pawan Kalyan and Nivetha Thomas were linked with this project, but producer Dil Raju has not confirmed the reports. He is yet to announce the cast and crew details.

Fans happy with Pawan's return to big screen

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi post which he left films to make his career in politics. The power star floated own outfit called Jana Sena party and toured Andhra Pradesh during last assembly election. All his fans are eagerly waiting to see the power star to come back to films. Many of them responded to SVC's tweet and expressed their happiness over Pawan's return to the big screen with it.

Sateesh Botta @bkrsatish

#PSPK is back. Congratulations @SVC_official and @MusicThaman your dream is being fulfilled

Nikhil @nikhilraj515

Wow eagerly waiting PK is back into movies mundhu chesthe bagundhedhi movie... manchiga sankranthi ki vasthe Inka bagundhedhi...appudu ma movie #SSMB26 Inka #PSPK26 not as enemies just PK and MB movie will be next level for mutual fans

Gopalasetty Ram @RGopalasetty

Waiting for PSPK comeback From Mahesh babu fans

SSSS @SSSS70311772