Nithya Menen is considered a seasoned actress in Telugu, as she has done versatile roles in multiple movies. Now that she is roped in to play the female lead opposite Telugu's Power star- Pawan Kalyan, here is all you need to know.

Nithya Menen in PSPK Rana movie



The official remake of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is in making and the shooting has commenced with the actors joining the sets. The makers of the movie have announced the heroine now.

Earlier today, the 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Telugu remake makers took to their social media pages to welcome Nithya Menen on board for the movie. " We are extremely delighted to welcome an exceptional & proficient talent Nithya Menen on board for our #ProductionNo12", the Twitter handle of Sithara Entertainments read.

Nithya Menen is apparently to play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in this remake. It is reported that Nithya would appear in an important role that would reprise Pawan Kalyan's better half in the movie.

Other details

Bankrolled under the Sithara Entertainments banner, the movie is helmed by Sagar K Chandra. Other Telugu actors Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Raghu Babu are to be seen in important roles in PSPKRana movie.

The makers have also announced that this yet-to-be-titled movie is to hit the screens during Sankranthi 2022.

Nithya Menen's Telugu movies

Nithya Menen, who hails from Kerala, has gained much following in the Telugu states. With her enthralling acting skills, the lady has acted in Ala Modhalaindi, Ishq, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Awe, S/O Satya Murthy, Janatha Garage, and many other Telugu movies.