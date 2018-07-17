Producer DVV Danayya, who has bankrolled hit movie Bharat Ane Nenu, has denied rumours that he had not paid the full remuneration to director Koratala Siva and actress Kiara Advani for their work in the Mahesh Babu starrer movie.

Ever since Bharat Ane Nenu hit the screens, it has been creating a positive buzz in the media. But of late, it was rumoured that DVV Danayya had not paid the full salary to Koratala Siva and Kiara Advani even after the movie's release in cinema halls. The producer, who boasts of a good track record on financial affairs, was shocked to read the reports. He says that the rumour has been floated to defame him.

"Many people appreciated Bharat Ane Nenu. It's a huge blockbuster for me, the director and also superstar Mahesh Babu. Some people are deliberately doing negative publicity and I completely deny it. No artist or technician has ever visited my office for payment till now, as I always pay once their work is over," Deccan Chronicle quoted DVV Danayya as saying.

DVV Danayya has shelled out a hefty sum on the production and promotion of Bharat Ane Nenu. He is now gearing up to bankroll Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next big ticket project starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Interestingly, Kiara Advani has also been roped in to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan in his next film to be directed by Boyapati Srinu.

The producer asks how Kiara will sign his next project if she has not got her salary. "Kiara is doing my next film too and she was shocked to read the news. If I didn't pay people correctly, how did I get these big projects?" added DVV Danayya.

Meanwhile, Koratala Siva has also slammed reports related to his remuneration. "I have been associated with Danayya for a long time and I was supposed to do a film for him after Mirchi, but he waited. I got my remuneration even before the film released and he is one of the best producers we have in the industry after Rama Naidu," the director told DC.