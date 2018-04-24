Director Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) starring Mahesh Babu has been allegedly leaked online and the full movie download is likely to take a toll on its collection at the worldwide box office.

Bharat Ane Nenu is a big-ticket Telugu movie that has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 65 crore. The stakes are very high on its theatrical rights and the producers are under tremendous pressure with Mahesh Babu's last two releases Spyder and Brahmotsavam turning disasters at the box office.

Producer DVV Danayya, who is very well aware of consequences of the piracy, had taken all the pre-cautionary measures to curb the piracy of Bharat Ane Nenu, before it hit the screens. The makers also requested the film goers to report its piracy links to Anti Piracy Control Room.

The boss of DVV Entertainment tweeted on April 19, "Anti Piracy Control Room will work 24/7 All responsible citizens can report any act of piracy at claims@antipiracysolutions.org #BharatAneNenu."

Ever before it completed its opening day in the theaters, some miscreants allegedly leaked Bharat Ane Nenu online and the full movie was made available for download or watch online. The producer got into action immediately based on the observations of his team as well as film goers and tried get the pirated copy down from some websites or block them.

But the producer could not stop the pirated copy of Bharat Ane Nenu from spreading to other websites. Despite their efforts, the miscreants have managed to retain a copy of the full movie and are offering the same for download. Thousands of viewers have apparently downloaded the film from their websites.

Bharat Ane Nenu opened to fantastic response and collected over Rs 120 crore at the worldwide box office so far. The distributors have shelled out Rs 100 crore on its global theatrical rights and the movie has recovered over 70 percent of their investments. The film is expected to return the remaining amount in the coming days. But the full movie download is likely to eat away their profits share.