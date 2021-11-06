The festival of Bhai Dooj arrives after a gap of just one day after Diwali, which gives a reason to carry on the festivities. This year Bhai Dooj falls on November 6. The spirit of Bhai Dooj is similar to Raksha Bandhan, as this festival too celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.

While a sister does 'tika' or 'tilak' of her brother, gifts are also exchanged between the two. The whole family gets together to perform the auspicious rituals and also celebrate by preparing different varieties of delectable foods.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, people are celebrating the festival at the comforts of the home with their brothers. As the festival of Bhai Dhooj is the best time to express your love for your siblings.

Messages to share on Bhai Dooj:

"Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!"

"You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!"

"Brother and sister

Together as friends,

Ready to face

Whatever life sends.

Happy Bhai Dooj!"

"May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring your endless joy. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!"

"Bhaiyaa, you are someone

I admire and look up to,

with lots and lots of love wishing you

Happy Bhai Dooj!"

PM greets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Modi said: "Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj."

"Best wishes to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Shah also tweeted.

The festival of , a symbol of affection between a brother and sister, is being celebrated with enthusiasm, zeal and gaiety in the country on Saturday.