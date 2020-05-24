Prabhas is one actor who has gained immense popularity after his portrayal in SS Rajamouli's directorial Baahubali franchise. He has a scintillating presence and whenever he makes an appearance on the screen, he is greeted with whistles and applause by the audience.

The South star will soon be sharing space with "Maine Pyaar Kiya" fame Bhagyashree in "Jaan" which will be directed by Raj Kanwar. And Bhagyashree recently opened up about what was it like to work with Prabhas.

"Oh, he's a lovely person and very down-to-earth. He was especially welcoming on the sets when I started shooting for the film, which felt nice because I was restarting after a long gap and was feeling slightly nervous. But soon, we discovered we were both big foodies and had many discussions about food and cuisines," she told Deccan Chronicle.

Prabhas and Bhagyashree are to make an appearance in the Prabhas' 20th film, the details, and context of which are kept under wraps by the makers.

Unpleasant scene with Salman Khan

Bhagyashree also spoke about her shooting an unpleasant scene with Salman in her debut film "Maine Pyaar Kiya."

"There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me some sort of "hot" photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, 'Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her.'

She continued, "All of us were new-comers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don't think he or Salman knew that I was standing by very close and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, 'I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.' I really respected Salman's response, and that's when I realized I was among safe people."