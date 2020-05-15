Thalaivi is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 in which Kangana Ranaut will be seen transforming into the late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. The movie generated a lot of curiosity around Kangana's transformation and how the biopic will capture all the facets of Jayalalithaa's life.

Talking about her role in Thalaivi, Bhagyashree opened up about her part in the film. She also discussed working with Kangana Ranaut on the film and her rapport with the star in her latest interview.

Bhagyashree opens up about working with Kangana Ranaut

Thalaivi is slated to release on June 26th 2020, with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, no movie has been spared by the virus, where movies and the industry has suffered losses and delays. Thalaivi which stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa, produced by AL Vijay has been in the news since its announcement.

Jayalalithaa is a formidable figure, and a biopic on her means whoever plays her will not only have to look the part. Another Bollywood actress who will also be seen in the film is Bhagyashree who will be playing a pivotal role. It will be extremely exciting to see the two actresses in the same frame.

In the movie, Bhagyashree said that her character brings in a turning point in Jayalalithaa's life. Kangana and she will also be seen sharing many scenes in the film and that the team enjoyed their chemistry. Speaking to ETimes in her latest interview, the actress discussed working with Kangana, "It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artist, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time."

She further spoke about Kangana saying that they had first met in 2006 at the beginning of Kangana's career and that the actress was respectful of her. She added that Kangana would greet the minute she came on set.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and Kangana have undergone a huge physical transformation to look the part as well. The film will be exciting to watch touching upon many aspects of the actress-turned politician's life.