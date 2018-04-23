Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, CaliforniaKevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyonce suffered a wardrobe malfunction while rocking the stage during her first performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year. And, during her second performance at the festival, Queen Bey tumbled upon the stage while she was trying to pick up her sister Solange.

The incident happened during the pop icon's performance with her younger sister at Coachella in Indio, California, Saturday, April 21. The Formation songstress tried to pick Solange up off the stage. But they accidentally lost her balance and tumbled to the floor. Both of them laughed it off.

Queen Bey's fans were quick to react to the incident and described it as #toocute. Some were even speculating that it's only Queen Bey who dropped Solange off.

You can watch the video here.

We have also jotted down a couple of Twitter reactions here.