Palak Tiwari looked like a breath of fresh air as she attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet night. Shweta Tiwari's daughter made heads turn in her heavily embroidered orange lehenga. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress oozed major bridesmaid look inspiration with her ethnic attire and social media couldn't stop raving about her beauty.

Social media comments

"So beautiful," wrote a user.

"Better than Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday," another user wrote.

"Giving others a run for their money," a comment read.

"It should be a crime to be this hot and not post regularly," read another comment.

"There should be tax to even see you," one more of the comments read.

However, there were many who were surprised at a relative newcomer, Palak, being invited to Ambani's function.

"Seems like an open invitation," wrote a user.

"Who invited her?" asked another user.

"Being invited because of her mom's hard work," read a comment.

"Invited just for Ibrahim Ali Khan," another comment read.

Palak on friendship with Ibrahim

Palak Tiwari might have been just a film old but her social media fan following is at par with that of many actresses. The diva is also rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. While the two have always maintained that they are good friends, their chemistry seems to be telling a different story.

A video of Palak Tiwari hiding her face after being spotted with Ibrahim took social media by storm. Palak had later addressed the questions of why was she hiding her face and said, "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that."