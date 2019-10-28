The civic administration body of the Silicon Valley Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been sprawling across the establishments in the city for the usage of plastic and unhygienic items.

BBMP has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Taj West End hotel at Race Course Road for using plastic and several other offences. The hotel had failed to maintain hygienic conditions in the kitchen and health officers found rotten and non-sterile vegetables inside the hotel's kitchen area.

The fine was levied after the BBMP officials found that there was no proper waste management by the hotel management and were using banned plastics. The hotel also did not have designated a smoking area that was made mandatory by the BBMP.

The Taj West End hotel

The BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, IAS tweeted from his official handle saying, "BBMP Health officers visited Taj West End hotel and levied Rs 50,000 penalty for non-segregation of waste, using banned plastics, for not demarcating smoking zones and for using infected vegetables. I urge all hotels to follow rules and avoid losing their trade licences," read the tweet.

The West End has a historical past and cultural heritage as it was opened in 1887 by a British woman named Bronson. She opened a one-storeyed boarding house called Bronson's West End on Race Course Road which was bustling with English customers back then.

Several personalities including Sir Winston Churchill and Prince Charles have also been to the prestigious hotel. The ownership has been changed a few times until it was acquired by Taj.

Taj hotels owned by Tata Group has a chain of luxury hotels in over 100 locations all over the world with a reputation of over 116 years. Taj West End was recently awarded the most Iconic Hotel of the Year by Food Food Awards Bengaluru, 2019.