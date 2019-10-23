Bengaluru houses several buildings that are centuries old and many of them are in a dilapidated state due to its age and neglected maintenance, which now pose a threat to the people.

An old building at Subedar Chatram Road in Seshadripuram is one such structure that may endanger the life of people. Gopal Building, which was constructed in 1943 in one of the busiest stretches in the city is now abandoned with no running shops in it. The building is only used for sticking movie posters.

The building is very near to SC road, which connects to Malleshwaram, Majestic and Anand Rao circle and is just two footsteps away from the footpath. Gopal building used to house several shops and eateries during its heyday but it is a total treat to pedestrians walking on the footpath.

If you look at the picture above, you can see that some parts of the building are worn out and is in ruins. Most of the building is a ramshackle and some part of the concrete structure adjoining roof is hanging by iron rods and is likely to fall any time.

Since Malleshwaram is one of the oldest settlements in Bengaluru that was developed as a planned suburb after the 1898 plague, the area has several old buildings that should be checked by the civic body.

In September, a 30-year-old building at Vivekananda Colony near Puttenahalli Circle in JP Nagar 7th phase partially collapsed after it developed cracks. The three-storeyed building had nine houses and three shops on the ground floor.

Following the series of building collapses and illegal constructions, the civic administration authority Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had decided to run a survey to identify buildings that are not stable and not strong enough to sustain for long.