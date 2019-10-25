The prestigious Delhi Public School and Deens Academy in Bengaluru have been issued with a show-cause notice for taking part in Mahadevapura protest demanding better infrastructure for the locality.

The show-cause notice has been issued by the Department of Public Instruction after the academic institutions became a part of the protest demanding relief from the crumbling infrastructure, organised by the citizen groups including Whitefield Rising and Namma Belagare on October 18.

Hundreds of people including the residents and schools had taken part in the protest demanding the resignation of all their elected representatives, including 8 corporators and MLA of Mahadevapura Aravind Limbavali and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. The protestors sought action against the lack of basic facilities and infrastructure.

According to the reports, the notices have been issued as taking school children to protests without official permission is illegal. The Block Education Officer (BEO) of South-4 reportedly said that making students chant slogans against the local MLA means working against the government.

Why was the protest held?

A board member of the DPS, Mansoor Ali Khan said that the protest was to demand better infrastructure and was not against the MLA. "He said the school had taken permission from the parents to take part in the protest," reports Deccan herald.

The stretch from Mahadevapura to Whitefield is facing several problems including bad roads filled with potholes and severe traffic congestion. The maladministration of the civic authorities have created several infrastructural problems in Bengaluru and the residents are suffering for it.

A week back a school van carrying 36 children had a narrow escape after a tree fell on the van. According to the reports, the main reason for the incident could be the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pipeline digging which had weakened the root of the tree.

In a democratic country like India, is taking part, in any event, demanding changes in the infrastructure or other areas from the elected representatives a crime? Is a civic issue, a motion against the government?