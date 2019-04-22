A 23-year-old man suffered kidney damages and was hospitalised after he was brutally assaulted by the police near his residence in Bengaluru.

The victim, Mohammed Tanveer, is a resident of DJ Halli. According to reports, he was brutally thrashed by several policemen inside DJ Halli police station. The incident came to light after his brother Mohammed Musaveer filed a complaint against the police officers with Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar on Saturday.

Tanveer, who owns a photostat shop near his residence, was to get married on May 3. On the night of April 9, Tanveer came to know that his neighbour was sick and went out to get medicines. He was accompanied by his friend Danish and both of them were going to a medical shop near Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College.

Just as they went a little ahead of their residence, they were stopped by the police. Tanveer was busy on his phone talking to his father and the policeman asked him to disconnect the call. But it took a few moments for the victim to cut the call which made the police officer angry and he assaulted Tanveer with a baton.

According to the victim's brother, Musaveer, "The policemen got angry with my brother and a constable, identified as Ayyappa, beat him with a police baton. My brother asked the policeman why he was being beaten up though he had not committed any fault. The policemen were furious and it led to further arguments. The policemen summoned a Hoysala patrol vehicle. They took my brother to DJ Halli station where nine policemen assaulted him," reports TOI.

It is now being reported that Tanveer suffered serious damage to his kidney due to the attack. The victim's family members also met Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemanth Kumar Singh and made him aware of Tanveer's condition.

"Our preliminary probe revealed that DJ Halli police assaulted Tanveer. We are waiting for DCP's report to know the policemen behind the incident. We will take stringent action against those responsible for the incident," said Seemanth Kumar Singh told TOI.