A 26-year-old independent candidate from Assam is determined to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and has claimed that he will sell his kidney if he fails to accumulate funds to contest the polls.

Sukur Ali, who hails from Assam's Modati village, said, "Since my childhood, I have seen leaders stepping into politics only to cater their personal interest. No one is willing to extend help to the needy. I want to break this tradition and for that, I will not even hesitate to sell my kidney," reports ANI.

Ali had earlier done many odd jobs as his contribution to the community. He had sold a portion of his land and worked as a labourer to collect money to construct a bamboo bridge on Shibali River. He had even worked as a boatman free of cost.

According to reports, Ali is contesting against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal. "I am here to be the voice of the people and I will not let them down. When I heard that Ajmal is contesting from Dhubri I didn't give a second thought and jumped in to contest in from here as he is not worthy enough for this seat as he hasn't done anything for the public," said Ali, reports Time8.

According to the villagers, they are facing severe water crisis and transportation problems. They want their elected representative to be someone who can resolve these issues.

Assam goes to polls on April 11, 18 and 23 in three phases for five Lok Sabha seats. The polling for Dhubri is on April 23 covering the areas Mankachar, Salmara South, Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara West, Bilasipara East, Goalpara East, Goalpara West and Jaleshwar.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(with agency inputs)