A protest was staged at Mysore University after the administration told students staying at the girl's hostel to stop showering and washing clothes due to water scarcity in the campus. A water tanker is provided to the hostel once a week for which the students have to stand in a long and exhausting queue.

The taps in the campus have been running dry for almost three months leaving the students in a state of dilemma. The campus was once known for its self-sustainable water supply. The authorities said that water shortage is a result of constant power failure in the campus that has burned out the motor pump.

Mysore University Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said that he came to know about the water crisis only after the students staged a protest. He said that he has spoken to the students and promised a solution to the situation as soon as possible.

"Since some of the borewells on the campus have dried up, we've spoken to the Mysore City Corporation to extend a waterline to the campus. Our request is kept pending because of the parliamentary elections," he added, reports TOI.

M Vasanthi, warden of Block 2 Hostel, confirmed that the water crisis was a result of frequent power cuts. "The matter is yet to be resolved. Otherwise, the hostel has no problems," adds the report.

According to reports, the campus had never opted for water from the civic administration as the university is located at the banks of Kukkarahalli lake. The campus has always depended on the 40 borewells inside the campus. Ten of them have totally dried up.