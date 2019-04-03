A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student was shot at outside the gates of his hostel inside the university campus on Tuesday evening. The student, Gaurav Singh, succumbed to his injuries early on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Gaurav was shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants who opened fire at him and fled the spot. The BHU student was pursuing his masters and resided in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel on the university campus. He was standing outside his hostel and talking to his friends when the mishap occurred. Although he was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences after sustaining bullet injuries, his life could not be saved. Rakesh Singh, Gaurav's father, reportedly works at BHU.

Gaurav had been suspended by the university administration last year for his alleged role in the violence that singed the campus in 2017 over the issue of safety of students. He was accused of helping to burn down a bus in the violence, reported NDTV.

The police have accessed the CCTV footages to apprehend the accused. "We have arrested four people in this matter. It was a case of personal enmity," Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantonment told a news agency.