The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has declared a 24-hour Cauvery water supply shutdown from 6 AM on Wednesday, June 19, to 6 AM on Thursday, June 20, affecting all areas under BBMP limits.

This shutdown—caused by emergency maintenance and critical infrastructure upgrades—will impact residents, businesses, and industries citywide. The disruption is necessary for connecting a new 3,000-mm diameter pipeline to the Cauvery Stage V pipeline at T K Village, as well as to carry out annual power system maintenance mandated by the Karnataka Electricity Transmission Corporation.

All Cauvery Water Supply Project Phases 1 to 5 water treatment plants will be non-operational during this period, BWSSB confirmed on Monday. The move is aimed at ensuring future uninterrupted supply, but the short-term effect will be felt across the entire Greater Bengaluru Urban Area.

Important things to note

No Cauvery water supply for 24 hours starting 6 AM, June 19 All BBMP zones affected — core and peripheral Stock up in advance: BWSSB urges all households and establishments to store water and use it judiciously Essential maintenance and upgrades are part of the newly launched Cauvery Stage V project

Officials say efforts are underway to complete the work ahead of schedule, but residents should prepare for the full shutdown window.

Bengaluru is already grappling with a daily water shortfall of over 400 million litres, with demand at 1.3 billion litres and supply limited to just 900 MLD. The Cauvery Stage V project—which aims to serve 50 lakh new users across 110 peripheral villages—is a crucial step in bridging this gap. However, implementation challenges, including steep deposit costs for new connections, have sparked concern among citizens.

What should you do?

This shutdown is part of broader efforts to reduce reliance on borewells and private tankers in outlying areas, which have historically faced water scarcity.

Plan Ahead: Whether you live in the heart of the city or on its outskirts, make sure to store enough water before June 19 and minimize non-essential use during the disruption.

Stay updated via official BWSSB channels and local authorities for any last-minute changes or early restoration.