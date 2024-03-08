Facing Water Crisis, B'luru Civic Agency Prohibits 'Misuse', To Fine Rs 5,000

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has prohibited the use of water for washing of vehicles, fountains and gardening, and has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for violation amid a crisis in Bengaluru.

The prohibitory orders were issued on Thursday under the sections of 33 and 34 of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Act -1964. The order also prohibits the use of water for construction activities, fountains created for recreation, use of water other than drinking purposes in malls and cinema halls, cleaning of roads and other cleaning work.

Chairman of the BWSSB Dr. Ram Vasanth Manohar said, "Rs 5,000 fine will be levied for any violations in this regard. The repeated violence will attract Rs 5,000 and an additional fine of Rs 500 will be levied every day."

The BWSSB said, "Bengaluru has a population of 1.40 crore which includes the floating population.

"It is necessary to provide all of them with drinking water. The city is witnessing rising temperatures and due to shortage of rainfall, the groundwater levels have gone down. It is advised to the people not to waste the water and use it with discretion."

The BWSSB has asked the citizens to complain to the call centre of the BWSSB if any violations are found.

(With inputs from IANS)