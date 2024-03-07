Leading a major crackdown on illegal water tanker operations in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has capped the rates of water tankers for a period of four months. This move comes in wake of private tankers fleecing customers amid worsening water crisis.

Due to dried up borewells, reliance on water tankers rose, creating a huge demand. Due to this, the private water tankers were charging as high as Rs 2,000 for 8,000-liter water tanker, which is more than twice the usual rates. Taking note of this, the Karnataka government first mandated that all water tankers must be registered with BBMP. As the government tightens the noose further, prices for water tankers have been fixed for 200 private tankers deployed on a contract basis upon BWSSB's request.

"Some tankers are supplying water for Rs 600, while some others charge up to Rs 3,000. To standardise the pricing, we have asked all the water tankers to register with the authorities. Prices will be fixed based on the distance travelled by the tankers," Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said.

Water tankers rates have been set by distance and quantity. Check out the prices below:

For distances up to 5-km:

Rs 600 for a 6,000-litre water tanker. Rs 700 for an 8,000-litre water tanker. Rs 1,000 for a 12,000-litre water tanker.

Rates for distances between 5 km and 10 km:

Rs 750 for a 6,000-litre water tanker. Rs 850 for an 8,000-litre water tanker. Rs 1,200 for a 12,000-litre water tanker.

As per the circular issued in this regard, it is further clarified that water tankers supplying water will fall under the GST bracket, and the rates are applicable along with a GST component.

DK Shivakumar also warned of strict action against the unregistered water tankers. A BBMP officer has revealed that 315 water tankers have been registered so far, whereas more than 4,000 tankers operate in the city. The water tankers must carry a valid certification in their vehicles at all times or face seizure if the tanker is not registered with the government.

Water crisis in Bengaluru

Low water levels in the region's reservoirs and receding ground levels are ominous signs indicating an impending long, dry summer for the Capital. Presently, the city has access to approximately 1,850 million liters per day, a quantity insufficient to meet its water requirements, which necessitate an additional 1,680 MLD.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has identified 257 areas at risk of potential water scarcity. To address this looming crisis, multiple measures must be implemented concurrently. It is estimated that 10.37 lakh households are linked to BWSSB, supplemented by 10,995 borewells delivering around 400 MLD of water.

However, 1,240 borewells are in jeopardy of drying up soon due to inadequate monsoon rains. Consequently, the city is perilously close to experiencing skyrocketing retail prices and significant disruptions in daily life with just one poor monsoon season.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya has warned of staging protests in front of the Vidhana Soudha here if the Siddaramaiah-led state government fails to address the drinking water crisis in the state capital city soon.

Following a meeting with Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V, Surya said that if the water crisis is not resolved within a week, the Karnataka unit of BJP would lead protests at Vidhana Soudha.

"The government, despite being aware of having to face this situation, failed to take up precautionary measures. As a result of this negligence, today, the people of Bengaluru are facing this tough water crisis. This shows the sheer neglect of the decision makers and their irresponsibility towards Bengaluru," he said.

He said that the Siddaramaiah-led government has been attempting to address the issue unscientifically and offered suggestions for quick solutions to the issue to the BWSSB.

"Treated water must be provided for non-potable usage for bulk users like industries and in the construction sector. Drinking water must be redistributed to places where there is stress. Geologists must be consulted on locations where new borewells can be dug up.

"Instead of disrupting existing contractual water tanker supply, water distribution must be done by efficiently managing other water tankers. Cauvery Stage-5 (water supply plan) must be completed at the earliest through which water availability at the proposed regions can be addressed," the BJP leader added.