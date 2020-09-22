The riot in Bengaluru on the night of August 11 is still fresh in the minds of Bengalureans. Now, the NIA will carry out the investigation into the two cases at KG Halli and DJ Halli. The agency will be probing the incidents that led to the death of 4 people in the city.

NIA statement on DJ Halli and KG Halli

On Tuesday, the NIA issued a statement announcing the take over of the probe. In it the anti-terror agency said, "Yesterday (21.09.2020), in pursuance of MHA order u/s 6(4) & 8 of NIA Act 2008, NIA took over the investigation of the two cases of arson and violence wherein Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had been invoked by State Police. Notably, large scale violence had been caused by miscreants in DJ Halli and KG Halli PS. limits of Bengaluru City on the night of 11.08.2020."

The NIA has registered two cases in this regard. The DJ Halli case has been booked under- "sections 143, 147, 307, 436, 353, 332, 333, 427, 504, 506, 149 and 34 of IPC, section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, section 2 of the Kamataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and section 15, 16, 18 & 20 of the UA (P) Act."

While the KG Halli case has been booked under, "sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 332, 333, 353, 427 & 436 of the IPC, section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and sections 15, 16, 18 & 20 of the UA (P) Act."

The case will be probed by an NIA team led by an IG-rank officer who are camping in Bengaluru to investigate the case.

Violence had broken out in KG Halli and DJ Halli reportedly over a Facebook post, where mobs collected outside Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house.